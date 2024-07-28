Trump, Harris hone attack lines as US election 100-day mark arrives

Donald Trump labeled vice president Kamala Harris a "crazy liberal," while she vowed to prevail over his "wild lies" as both laid out presidential campaign attack lines Saturday with just 100 days left until election day.

After earlier addressing a bitcoin conference in Tennessee, Trump rallied supporters Saturday evening in Minnesota, seeking to make the historically Democratic midwest state into a battleground.

"This November, the American people are going to reject Kamala Harris's crazy liberal extremism in a massive landslide," the Republican told the crowd assembled in a hockey arena.

He quickly took aim at several positions Harris took during her 2020 Democratic primary campaign, some of which she has since walked back, such as a desire to ban fracking or majorly overhaul the criminal justice system.

Calling Harris a "radical left lunatic," Trump also hammered her and President Joe Biden's record on illegal immigration, inflation and crime -- all of which saw significant spikes during their term but have returned to historical averages in recent months.