Tufts student returns to Massachusetts after release from immigration custody

"This has been a very difficult time for me," she said at a press conference with her lawyers and local members of Congress.

Ozturk thanked her supporters, including professors and students who have sent her letters, and urged the public not to forget about hundreds of other women still housed in the detention center.

"America is the greatest democracy in the world," she said. "I have faith in the American system of justice."

The 30-year-old PhD student was arrested on 25 March by masked plainclothes officers on a street in the Boston suburb of Somerville, Massachusetts, near her home, after the US Department of State revoked her student visa.