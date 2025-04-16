Canadian universities report jump in US applicants as Trump cuts funding

More students living in the United States are applying to Canadian universities or expressing interest in studying north of the border as US President Donald Trump cuts federal funding to universities and revokes foreign student visas.

Officials at the University of British Columbia's Vancouver campus said the school reported a 27 per cent jump in graduate applications as of 1 March from US citizens for programs starting in the 2025 academic year, compared to all of 2024.

In response to rising demand for graduate-level programs, UBC Vancouver briefly reopened admissions to US citizens for several graduate programs this week with plans to fast-track applications from American students hoping to begin studies in September. University of Toronto, Canada's largest university by number of students, also reported more US applications by its January deadline for 2025 programs, while a University of Waterloo spokesperson reported an increase in US visitors to campus and more web traffic originating from the United States since September.

The universities in Toronto and Waterloo did not cite the reasons for the increase in interest, while the UBC's Vancouver campus attributed the rise to the Trump administration's policies.