Desperate and bewildered, migrants stuck at US gates as Title 42 ends

Hundreds of migrants from around the world seeking a better life in the United States have instead found themselves trapped in squalid conditions near the Mexican border, tantalizingly close to their destination, and desperate.

On the eve of the expiration of Title 42, the Covid-era provision blocking most asylum-seekers from seeking legal entry into the United States, hundreds of migrants have camped out at the border between Tijuana, Mexico, and San Diego.

Some of them have been stuck for nearly a week, hoping to turn themselves in to US Customs and Border Protection officials, but instead are waiting in the open air, stuck in a legal limbo.