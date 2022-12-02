Biden, Macron pledge US-French alliance on Ukraine, democracy

US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron emerged from White House talks Thursday pledging to close ranks in helping Ukraine and pressuring Russia’s Vladimir Putin to make peace.

Following lengthy Oval Office talks they also signalled they’d calmed the waters on a burgeoning US-EU trade dispute.

Addressing a joint press conference on the second day of Macron’s rare state visit to Washington, both leaders emphasised their desire to forge a powerful transatlantic alliance supporting democracy -- and facing down Russia and China.

On Ukraine, Biden said, “We reaffirm that France and the United States together, with all our NATO allies and the European Union and the G7, stand as strong as ever against Russia’s brutal war.”