Brazilian man arrested for bomb plot ahead of Lula inauguration

And although there was an attempt to activate the device, it did not explode, Robson Candido, civil police general delegate of Brasilia, said in a press conference, according to the news portal G1.

Oliveira Sousa confessed to authorities that the bomb was part of a plan to "start chaos" and "prevent the establishment of communism in Brazil," according to statements by the civil police published in local media.

He said the idea was hatched with other Bolsonaro supporters who have been protesting outside the army headquarters in Brasilia, calling for a military intervention to prevent Lula from assuming power.

The goal, Oliveira Sousa told police, was to place at least two explosives in strategic locations, with an aim of initiating a "declaration of a state of siege in the country" and from there "provoking an intervention by the armed forces," Brazilian daily Folha de Sao Paulo reported.