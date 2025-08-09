Trump demands $1bn from University of California over UCLA protests

President Donald Trump demanded a massive USD 1 billion fine from the prestigious University of California system on Friday as the administration pushed its claims of antisemitism in UCLA's response to 2024 student protests related to Gaza.

The figure, which is five times the sum Columbia University agreed to pay to settle similar federal accusations of antisemitism, would "completely devastate" the UC public university system, a senior official said.

President James Milliken, who oversees the 10 campuses that make up the University of California system, including Los Angeles-based UCLA, said managers had received the USD 1 billion demand on Friday and were reviewing it.