Columbia University report calls for action on anti-Semitism

A US university at the center of a firestorm of claims of anti-Semitism on campus published a new report Friday calling for better training and reporting to prevent the victimization of Jewish students.

Protests against the Israel-Hamas war erupted at Columbia University earlier this year, with some Jewish students and campaign groups alleging that Jewish students were intimidated and that authorities failed to act to protect them.

Friday's report, the second issued by the university's anti-Semitism task force, called for anti-bias and anti-Semitism training for students, faculty and staff.

It also recommended improved mechanisms for the reporting of discrimination, including anti-Semitism, on campus.