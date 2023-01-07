US declares over USD 3.75b in military aid to Ukraine, others

The United States will provide more than USD 3.75 billion in military assistance to Ukraine and countries affected by the Russian invasion of its neighbor, US secretary of state Antony Blinken announced on Friday.

Blinken said in a statement that Washington will provide Ukraine with Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicles, self-propelled Howitzers, armored personnel carriers, surface to air missiles, ammunition, and other items to support Ukraine.

The package makes the largest use - USD 2.8 billion - of the Presidential Drawdown Authority (PDA) since Russia's invasion last February, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.