Plane crash in Brazil kills all 61 on board

An airplane carrying 57 passengers and four crew crashed Friday in Brazil's Sao Paulo state, killing everyone on board, the airline said.

The aircraft, an ATR 72-500 operated by Voepass airline, was traveling from Cascavel in southern Parana state to Sao Paulo's Guarulhos international airport when it crashed in the city of Vinhedo.

Voepass initially said the plane was carrying 58 passengers, but a statement on the airline's website later revised the figure to 57.

Images broadcast on local media showed a large plane spinning as it plummeted almost vertically, while other footage showed a large column of smoke rising from the crash site in what appeared to be a residential area.

"There were no survivors," the city government in Valinhos -- which was involved in the rescue and recovery operation in nearby Vinhedo -- said in an to AFP.