Biden hails Lebanon ceasefire deal as ‘good news’

President Joe Biden on Tuesday welcomed as “good news” a US and French-brokered ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah, saying he hoped it could be a springboard to peace in Gaza too.

The deal will come into force at 4:00 am local time (0200 GMT) Wednesday, Biden said as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office announced his ministers had approved the deal.

“I have some good news to report from the Middle East,” Biden, who is due to leave office in less than two months, said in a speech in the Rose Garden of the White House.

“I just spoke with the prime ministers of Israel and Lebanon and I’m pleased to announce that their governments have accepted the United States’ proposal to end the devastating conflict between Israel and Hezbollah.”