US influencers falsely associate Mamdani with extremist group

US right-wing influencers falsely linked New York's mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani to the Islamic State group, amplifying a fabricated statement that garnered millions of views on social media, researchers said Thursday.

Mamdani -- the first Muslim and South Asian elected to lead America's largest city -- secured a decisive victory this week in the face of fierce attacks on his policy proposals and religious background.

A slew of anti-Mamdani accounts on the Elon Musk-owned platform X have circulated a statement purportedly from IS titled "Operation Manhattan Project," which alluded to an attack in New York City on Election Day against what it called "American aggression."