US offers support to start India-Pakistan talks amid tension
Secretary of State Marco Rubio offered US support to begin "constructive talks" between India and Pakistan, speaking to Islamabad's army chief Asim Munir on Friday, as the neighbouring nations exchanged fire for a fourth day.
Rubio "continued to urge both parties to find ways to deescalate and offered US assistance in starting constructive talks in order to avoid future conflicts," State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce said in a statement.