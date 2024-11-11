Trump speaks to Putin, warns against escalating in Ukraine: report

US President-elect Donald Trump has spoken to Russian leader Vladimir Putin and urged him not to escalate the war in Ukraine, The Washington Post reported Sunday.

Trump held the call from his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida on Thursday, just days after his stunning election victory over Democratic rival Kamala Harris, the report said.

Steven Cheung, Trump's communications director, did not confirm the exchange, telling AFP in a written statement that "we do not comment on private calls between President Trump and other world leaders."

The Post, citing several people familiar with the call who spoke on the basis of anonymity, reported that Trump had reminded Putin of America's sizable military presence in Europe.

They said he also expressed an interest in further conversations to discuss "the resolution of Ukraine's war soon."