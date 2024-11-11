Russia and Ukraine launch biggest drone attacks of conflict

Russia and Ukraine both launched record drone attacks on each other overnight, despite a phone call reported by the Washington Post from US president-elect Donald Trump urging Russian President Vladimir Putin not to escalate the conflict.

Trump's election to the White House has the potential to upend the almost three-year conflict and has thrown into question Washington's multi-billion dollar support for Kyiv, crucial to its defence.

The Republican said on the campaign trail that he could end the fighting within hours and has indicated he will talk directly with Russian President Vladimir Putin -- a major break from the approach adopted by President Joe Biden.

On Sunday, the Washington Post reported that Trump had had a phone call on Thursday with the Russian strongman in which he told Putin not to inflame the attritional war.

Just days after his stunning election victory over Democratic rival Kamala Harris, Trump reminded Putin of Washington's sizeable military foothold in Europe from his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, according to the Post.