EU vows 'unwavering' support for Ukraine after Trump win

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell in Kyiv Saturday pledged "unwavering" support for Ukraine, on the first visit by a top Brussels official after Donald Trump's win.

The volatile Republican's victory in the United States presidential election has set nerves jangling in Ukraine and Europe that Trump could end Washington's support for Kyiv's fight against Russia's invasion.

"The clear purpose of this visit is to express European Union support to Ukraine -- this support remains unwavering," Borrell, who is set to leave office next month, told journalists.