‘Bad sign’ that private companies could ‘censor’ opinion, Mexican president on Trump Facebook blocking

Mexican president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Friday branded Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg “arrogant” for his statement on Thursday that condemned the recent behaviour of US president Donald Trump and indefinitely blocked him from Facebook.

Reiterating his opposition to Trump being frozen out of social media platforms after the storming of the US Capitol on Wednesday by Trump supporters, Lopez Obrador said he had read the “Facebook owner’s” comments with alarm.

“I felt he was very self-important and very arrogant,” Lopez Obrador said. Speaking at a regular news briefing, he argued it was a “bad sign” that private companies could “censor” opinion.