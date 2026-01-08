List of 66 UN, non-UN orgs from which US is withdrawing

US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that the United States would withdraw from dozens of international and U.N. entities, including a key climate treaty and a U.N. body that promotes gender equality and women's empowerment, because they "operate contrary to U.S. national interests," reports Reuters.

Among the 35 non-U.N. groups and 31 U.N. entities Trump listed in a memo, opens new tab to senior administration officials is the U.N. Framework Convention on Climate Change - described by many as the "bedrock" climate treaty which is parent agreement to the 2015 Paris climate deal.