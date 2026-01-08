List of 66 UN, non-UN orgs from which US is withdrawing
US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that the United States would withdraw from dozens of international and U.N. entities, including a key climate treaty and a U.N. body that promotes gender equality and women's empowerment, because they "operate contrary to U.S. national interests," reports Reuters.
Among the 35 non-U.N. groups and 31 U.N. entities Trump listed in a memo, opens new tab to senior administration officials is the U.N. Framework Convention on Climate Change - described by many as the "bedrock" climate treaty which is parent agreement to the 2015 Paris climate deal.
Following are the organisations from which US is withdrawing;
Non-United Nations organisations:
24/7 Carbon-Free Energy Compact;
Colombo Plan Council;
Commission for Environmental Cooperation;
Education Cannot Wait;
European Centre of Excellence for Countering Hybrid Threats;
Forum of European National Highway Research Laboratories;
Freedom Online Coalition;
Global Community Engagement and Resilience Fund;
Global Counterterrorism Forum;
Global Forum on Cyber Expertise;
Global Forum on Migration and Development;
Inter-American Institute for Global Change Research;
Intergovernmental Forum on Mining, Minerals, Metals, and Sustainable Development;
Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change;
Intergovernmental Science-Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services;
International Centre for the Study of the Preservation and Restoration of Cultural Property;
International Cotton Advisory Committee;
International Development Law Organization;
International Energy Forum;
International Federation of Arts Councils and Culture Agencies;
International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance;
International Institute for Justice and the Rule of Law;
International Lead and Zinc Study Group;
International Renewable Energy Agency;
International Solar Alliance;
International Tropical Timber Organization;
International Union for Conservation of Nature;
Pan American Institute of Geography and History;
Partnership for Atlantic Cooperation;
Regional Cooperation Agreement on Combatting Piracy and Armed Robbery against Ships in Asia;
Regional Cooperation Council;
Renewable Energy Policy Network for the 21st Century;
Science and Technology Center in Ukraine;
Secretariat of the Pacific Regional Environment Programme; and
Venice Commission of the Council of Europe.
United Nations (UN) organisations:
Department of Economic and Social Affairs;
UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) — Economic Commission for Africa;
ECOSOC — Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean;
ECOSOC — Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific;
ECOSOC — Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia;
International Law Commission;
International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals;
International Trade Centre;
Office of the Special Adviser on Africa;
Office of the Special Representative of the Secretary General for Children in Armed Conflict;
Office of the Special Representative of the Secretary-General on Sexual Violence in Conflict;
Office of the Special Representative of the Secretary-General on Violence Against Children;
Peacebuilding Commission;
Peacebuilding Fund;
Permanent Forum on People of African Descent;
UN Alliance of Civilizations;
UN Collaborative Programme on Reducing Emissions from Deforestation and Forest Degradation in Developing Countries;
UN Conference on Trade and Development;
UN Democracy Fund;
UN Energy;
UN Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women;
UN Framework Convention on Climate Change;
UN Human Settlements Programme;
UN Institute for Training and Research;
UN Oceans;
UN Population Fund;
UN Register of Conventional Arms;
UN System Chief Executives Board for Coordination;
UN System Staff College;
UN Water; and
UN University.