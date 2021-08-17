Biden defends US pullout from Afghanistan despite panic in Kabul

Heaping criticism at the Western-backed government that was ousted with shockingly little resistance, he said US troops could not defend a nation whose leaders "gave up and fled", as did president Ashraf Ghani.

"We gave them every chance to determine their own future. We could not provide them with the will to fight for that future," Biden said in his address at the White House.

"American troops cannot and should not be fighting in a war and dying in a war that Afghan forces are not willing to fight for themselves."