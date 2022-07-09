Biden not yet decided on China tariffs as Blinken meets Wang Yi

Biden has been struggling in recent weeks to balance competing desires to use every lever possible to ease inflation and to maintain pressure on China to try to win concessions on Beijing’s state-driven economic policies.

The discussions surround the “Section 301” tariffs imposed in 2018 and 2019 by then-president Donald Trump on thousands of products valued at $370 billion at the time over China’s alleged theft of U.S. intellectual property.

Some in the administration, including treasury secretary Janet Yellen, have argued that many of these duties are “non-strategic” and raise costs for American consumers and businesses. U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai has said the tariffs are “a significant piece of leverage” in the U.S.-China trade relationship.

Other sources close to the process have said that Biden is taking his time to work through the complex web of options and consequences, which include removing a substantial amount of tariffs goods, and cutting them from a more limited list of Chinese-made consumer products.

The White House also is considering an expanded process for approving product-specific exclusions from the tariffs and whether to pair any action with a new Section 301 investigation into China’s state subsidies and plans to dominate high-technology industries, the sources have said.

The White House had no immediate comment on the tariff discussions.