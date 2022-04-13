Biden says Russia committing genocide in Ukraine

US President Joe Biden said for the first time that Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine amounts to genocide, as President Vladimir Putin said Russia would “rhythmically and calmly” continue its operation and achieve its goals.

Biden used the term genocide, a significant escalation of the president’s rhetoric, in a speech at an ethanol plant in Iowa and later stood by the description as he prepared to board Air Force One.

“Yes, I called it genocide because it has become clearer and clearer that Putin is just trying to wipe out the idea of being able to be Ukrainian and the evidence is mounting,” Biden told reporters on Tuesday.

“We’ll let the lawyers decide internationally whether or not it qualifies, but it sure seems that way to me.”

Biden has repeatedly called Putin a war criminal, but Tuesday was the first time he had accused Russia of genocide.