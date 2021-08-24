Biden's rating drops below 50pc for the first time

After a spike in US Covid-19 cases and bipartisan criticism over the chaos from America's withdrawal from Afghanistan, US President Joe Biden's overall job-approval rating has dipped below 50 per cent among adults for the first time in his early presidency, according to a new NBC News Poll.

The poll also finds fewer Americans support Biden's handling of the coronavirus and the economy now than they did last spring, and just a quarter of respondents approve of his handling of Afghanistan.