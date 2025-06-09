Los Angeles protests simmer as Trump and state officials clash

Los Angeles was on edge Monday after violent clashes between demonstrators and security forces over immigration raids, with the Californian governor vowing to sue President Donald Trump for deploying National Guard soldiers.

Police stood watch after ordering people not to gather in the city's downtown where cars were torched over the weekend and security forces fired tear gas at protesters.

"This is exactly what Donald Trump wanted," Governor Gavin Newsom said on social media. "He flamed the fires and illegally acted to federalize the National Guard."

"We're suing him."

The White House also ratcheted up the standoff between the hard-charging Republican president and California's Democrat-led authorities.