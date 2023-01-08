Republican US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s dream job could become a nightmare

The 57-year-old Californian showed tenacity in pushing through 15 rounds of voting and dismantling what had been a cadre of 20 right-wing hardline opponents, finding compromises that would pull most of them into his camp. He told reporters on Friday night that he would be a more effective leader because of the drawn-out process.

“Because it took this long, now we’ve learned how to govern. So now we’ll be able to get the job done,” McCarthy said. “At the end of the day, we’re going to be more effective, more efficient and definitely government is going to be more accountable.”

McCarthy agreed to major concessions to secure a role that is second in line to the Oval Office behind Democratic vice president Kamala Harris, including a rule that means that any of the 435 members of the House could force a vote for his removal at any time.