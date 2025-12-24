UN experts slam US blockade on Venezuela

Four United Nations rights experts on Wednesday condemned the US partial naval blockade of Venezuela, determining it illegal armed aggression and calling on the US Congress to intervene.

The United States has deployed a major military force in the Caribbean and has recently intercepted oil tankers as part of a naval blockade against Venezuelan vessels it considers to be under sanctions.

"There is no right to enforce unilateral sanctions through an armed blockade," the UN experts said in a joint statement.

A blockade is a prohibited use of military force against another country under the UN Charter, they added.