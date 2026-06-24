Messi the goat? In Kansas City, he works on unwanted vegetation

Along the riverfront trail, joggers slow to snap photos as the herd grazes. Alvis said this is the second year of his partnership with Port KC.

"They don't want to spray any herbicides. With the Missouri River next door, we don't want the runoff. And the people that walk up and down the Berkley Riverfront walk get to enjoy a little bit of something besides just concrete and buildings," he noted.

Alvis, who conceded he knew little about soccer before the World Cup, said the sport is bringing people together in Kansas City, the smallest U.S. city hosting the tournament.

As for a meeting between the two Messis, the invitation stands.

"As far as I know, he hasn't," Alvis said of whether the Argentine talisman has visited. "If he wants to come down and meet the little Messi, we'd be more than glad to have him."