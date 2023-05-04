Israel says killed 3 suspects in murders of UK-Israeli women

Israel said its security forces shot dead three Palestinians blamed for killing a British-Israeli woman and two of her daughters last month, in a raid in the occupied West Bank on Thursday.

Two suspects in the killings and a third man accused of helping them were killed in a joint operation in Nablus by the army, police and Shin Bet security service, a statement said.

The three men were identified as the “murderers of Leah, Maia and Rina Dee” who died after the April 7 attack on their vehicle near Hamra in the Jordan Valley, the Shin Bet said, using the women’s Hebrew names.