Trump makes new appointments including new ‘border czar’

“I’ve known Tom (Homan) for a long time, and there is nobody better at policing and controlling our Borders,” Trump said on Truth Social, adding that Homan would be in charge of “all Deportation of Illegal Aliens back to their Country of Origin.”

New York congresswoman Elise Stefanik got the nod for UN ambassador, while US media say Stephen Miller, who was the architect of Trump’s so-called “Muslim ban” immigration policy during his first term, was set to be his deputy chief of staff with a broad portfolio.

Another hardliner, Florida congressman Michael Waltz, a noted China critic, is reportedly in line to take the crucial National Security Advisor role, according to The Washington Post and The Wall Street Journal.

Waltz, an army special forces veteran re-elected to the House of Representatives last week, delivered a speech praising Trump at the Republican National Convention in July in which he called for “peace through America’s strength.”

Asked about Trump’s plans to end the war in Ukraine, he told CNN on election night last week that there was “a way to drive this war to an end, we can do it economically, we can do it diplomatically.”

He mentioned specifically enforcing sanctions on Russia’s energy sector.