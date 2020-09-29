California wildfires kill 3, force evacuation of thousands

Three people died in a northern California wildfire raging in the Shasta County foothills of the Cascade range, officials said on Monday, as a separate blaze devastated the famed wine-producing region of Napa and Sonoma counties.

The three fatalities in the so-called Zogg Fire in Shasta County, which erupted on Sunday near the town of Redding, were reported by the county sheriff and the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CalFire).

No further details about the victims or the precise circumstances of their deaths were immediately provided. But the deaths bring to 29 the number of people killed since mid-August in a California wildfire season of historic proportions.