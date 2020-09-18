California sees 7,860 wildfires, 3.4m acres burned this year

IANS
San Francisco
A helicopter makes a water drop over a wildfire in the Angeles National Forest during the Bobcat Fire in Los Angeles, California, US, on 17 September 2020
A helicopter makes a water drop over a wildfire in the Angeles National Forest during the Bobcat Fire in Los Angeles, California, US, on 17 September 2020Reuters
Advertisement

US California has suffered 7,860 wildfires, which have burned more than 3.4 million acres (about 13,759 sq km) this year, state governor Gavin Newsom said.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire) and the US Forest Service continue to battle the blaze, aided by crews from Montana, Utah, Texas and New Jersey, Xinhua news agency reported on Wednesday.

The state has more than 17,000 firefighters and 2,200 engines on the fire lines, Newsom said.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The August Complex Fire in Mendocino County, the state's largest-ever, continued growing Wednesday. It has burned through 796,651 acres (about 3,224 sq km) with 30 per cent containment.

default-image

The Creek Fire, held at 220,025 acres (about 890 square km) in Fresno and Madera counties, was 18 per cent contained Wednesday morning.

The North Complex fires in Butte, Plumas and Yuba counties remained stable with 273,335 acres (about 1,106 sq km) burned and containment reaching 36 per cent, Cal Fire reported.

Advertisement
Advertisement

According to the Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service, a European Commission science agency, smoke from the deadly wildfires in US west coastal California, Oregon and Washington will go across the Atlantic Ocean to affect the atmosphere above Europe by this weekend, the San Francisco Chronicle reported on Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

More News

Google aims to run on carbon-free energy by 2030

The Google logo is spelled out in heliostats (mirrors that track the sun and reflect the sunlight onto a central receiving point) during a tour of the Ivanpah Solar Electric Generating System in the Mojave Desert near the California-Nevada border 13 February 2014.

Fish exposed to noise pollution likely to die early: Study

People collect fish on the beach during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Da Nang, Vietnam, 6 May 2020.

Wildlife population declined by 68pc since 1970: WWF

Wildlife population declined by 68pc since 1970: WWF

Transboundary collaboration sought to reduce disaster risks

A woman clears her house that was demolished by the cyclone Amphan in Satkhira, Bangladesh 21 May, 2020. Photo: Reuters