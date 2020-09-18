California sees 7,860 wildfires, 3.4m acres burned this year

US California has suffered 7,860 wildfires, which have burned more than 3.4 million acres (about 13,759 sq km) this year, state governor Gavin Newsom said.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire) and the US Forest Service continue to battle the blaze, aided by crews from Montana, Utah, Texas and New Jersey, Xinhua news agency reported on Wednesday.

The state has more than 17,000 firefighters and 2,200 engines on the fire lines, Newsom said.