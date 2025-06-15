Trump flexes military might at parade as protests sweep US

President Donald Trump hosted the largest US military parade in decades on his 79th birthday on Saturday, as protesters rallied across the country to accuse him of acting like a dictator.

Trump hailed the United States as the "hottest country in the world" after watching tanks, aircraft and troops file past him in Washington to honor the 250th anniversary of the US army.

But it formed a stark split screen with turmoil at home and abroad, as police used teargas to disperse protesters in Los Angeles and US ally Israel traded missile fire with Iran in a rapidly escalating conflict in the Middle East.