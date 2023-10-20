Biden requests $105 billion package, including Ukraine, Israel funds

The 80-year-old Democrat argued in an impassioned Oval Office speech that the huge sums involved -- a total of $105.85 billion, including $61 billion in military aid for Ukraine and $14 billion for Israel -- would secure US interests for generations to come.

But Biden’s request comes as the US House of Representatives remains in chaos, with Republicans, who hold a narrow majority, in their worst meltdown for decades and unable to elect a speaker.

“The world is watching and the American people rightly expect their leaders to come together and deliver on these priorities,” White House Office of Management and Budget director Shalanda Young said in a letter to Congress.

“I urge Congress to address them as part of a comprehensive, bipartisan agreement in the weeks ahead.”