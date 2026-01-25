Trump threatens Canada with 100pc tariff if it completes China trade deal

If Carney “thinks he is going to make Canada a ‘Drop Off Port’ for China to send goods and products into the United States, he is sorely mistaken,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

“China will eat Canada alive, completely devour it, including the destruction of their businesses, social fabric, and general way of life,” he said.

“If Canada makes a deal with China, it will immediately be hit with a 100 per cent Tariff against all Canadian goods and products coming into the USA.”

Trump insulted Carney by calling him “Governor”—a swipe referring to the US president’s repeated insistence that Canada should be the 51st US state.

Trump this week posted an image on social media of a map with Canada—as well as Greenland and Venezuela—covered by the American flag.

Canada’s minister responsible for trade with the United States, Dominic LeBlanc, pushed back against Trump’s latest threat.

“There is no pursuit of a free trade deal with China. What was achieved was resolution on several important tariff issues,” he wrote on X.