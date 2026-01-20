Americas

Trump threatens 200pc tariff on French wines, Champagne over 'Board of Peace' snub

US President Donald Trump (L) talks with reporters as U.S. Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum (R) looks on at Palm Beach International Airport on 19 January, 2026 in West Palm Beach, Florida.AFP

Donald Trump on Monday threatened 200 per cent tariffs on French wine and champagne over France's intentions to decline the US leader's invitation to join his "Board of Peace."

The board was originally conceived to oversee the rebuilding of war-torn Gaza, but the charter does not appear to limit its role to the occupied Palestinian territory.

"I'll put a 200 per cent tariff on his wines and champagnes. And he'll join. But he doesn't have to join," Trump said, referring to French President Emmanuel Macron.

A source close to Macron told AFP on Monday that France "does not intend to answer favorably" to the invitation.

The board's charter "goes beyond the sole framework of Gaza", the source close to the French president said.

Trump confirmed he had invited his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to join his Board of Peace, after the Moscow earlier Monday reported the invite.

"Yes, he's been invited," Trump told a reporter in Florida who asked if he had asked Putin to join the body.

