Team Trump assails Biden decision on missiles for Ukraine

“It’s another step up the escalation ladder and nobody knows where this is going,” Mike Waltz, Trump’s choice to be national security adviser, told Fox News.

“No one anticipated that Joe Biden would ESCALATE the war in Ukraine during the transition period. This is as if he is launching a whole new war,” Richard Grenell, who was acting Director of National Intelligence during Trump’s first term, wrote on X.

“Everything has changed now—all previous calculations are null and void. And all for politics,” Grenell said.

For now, Grenell does not have a job in the incoming administration but his name had come up as a possible Secretary of State before Trump finally decided to go with Senator Marco Rubio.

Also weighing in was Donald Trump Jr., who wrote on X: “The Military Industrial Complex seems to want to make sure they get World War 3 going before my father has a chance to create peace and save lives.”

Trump himself has not spoken publicly on Biden’s change of heart regarding the long-range missiles.

“He is the only person who can bring both sides together in order to negotiate peace, and work towards ending the war and stopping the killing,” said Trump spokesman Steven Cheung.