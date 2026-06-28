Venezuela quakes kill 1,400 as time running out to find survivors

Rescue crews raced Saturday to find survivors in the rubble of Venezuela's powerful earthquakes as the death toll reached 1,430 and hopes dwindled 72 hours after the earth roared and rumbled.

Millions of people were feared to lack sanitation and other basic needs, as the first US aid flights landed in Caracas.

Tens of thousands of people were reported missing as collapsed buildings dotted cities in a country already enduring an economic crisis and political upheaval after US special forces captured authoritarian leader Nicolas Maduro in January.

Facing public outrage at the response by local officials, Venezuela's US-backed interim leader Delcy Rodriguez thanked other countries for the outpouring of aid.

The search for survivors saw desperate attempts by local residents to claw away rubble from buildings that collapsed in Wednesday's two quakes.

Experts say the first 72 hours after natural disasters are the key, narrow window for finding the living. After that the search becomes one of recovering bodies.