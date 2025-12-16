How to stay calm during an earthquake

Recent earthquakes in the country have left many people anxious. Some are struggling to sleep at night, while others have experienced increased blood pressure or heart rate. Children, too, have become frightened.

As reliable early warnings are usually unavailable before such natural disasters, it is important not to panic but to remain alert and mentally prepared. This awareness can help reduce the impact of a major disaster. So, here are some tips on keeping your mind calm during an earthquake suggested by Farhana Haque.