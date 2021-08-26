Death toll rises to at least 20 in western Venezuela floods

At least 20 people have died in the western Venezuelan state of Merida following intense rains that caused mudslides and rivers to overflow.

On state TV on Wednesday a ruling Socialist Party official in Merida announced the death doll had risen and said authorities were working to restore telephone service in some areas.

State governor Ramon Guevara said earlier that more than 1,200 houses had been destroyed and 17 people remained missing as rescue workers search the wreckage.