ABC News settles $15m defamation suit with Donald Trump

The terms of the settlement require ABC News to make a $15 million donation to a fund dedicated to "a presidential foundation and museum" for Trump.

The news organization and Stephanopoulos will also issue public apologies saying they "regret statements" made about Trump during the aforementioned interview, and the broadcaster will pay an addition $1 million in attorney fees.

The case was settled one day after Judge Lisette M. Reid requested depositions from both Trump and Stephanopoulos.