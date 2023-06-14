Trump pleads not guilty over classified documents

Donald Trump pleaded not guilty Tuesday to dozens of criminal counts of mishandling some of the US government’s most sensitive secrets and scheming to prevent their return, in a historic first court appearance as a federal defendant.

The former president—and the favourite to fight next year’s election for the Republicans—gave himself up to US Marshals in Miami for a hearing that set up the unprecedented scenario of a White House race litigated from the courtroom as well as at the ballot box.

On the eve of his 77th birthday, Trump appeared before a magistrate judge to be formally presented with 37 counts under seven charges brought by a special counsel probe that opened after an FBI raid of his Florida mansion 10 months ago.

But he dismissed his prosecution as politically-motivated in a speech to supporters framing the indictment as an effort to interfere in the 2024 election.

“Today we witnessed the most evil and heinous abuse of power in the history of our country. Very sad thing to watch,” Trump said after returning to his summer residence in New Jersey.