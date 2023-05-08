At least 27 dead in Peru gold mine fire

At least 27 workers were killed in a fire at a remote gold mine in southern Peru, authorities said Sunday, as grief-stricken relatives gathered near the site awaiting news of their loved ones.

The blaze was sparked by a short circuit and quickly engulfed one of the tunnels, leading to one of the worst mining tragedies in the South American country's recent history.

"Where are you darling, where are you?" cried Marcelina Aguirre Quispe, whose husband was among the victims.

"We know there was a short circuit and from that an explosion. We are very shocked by everything that happened," said Francisco Idme Mamani, whose 51-year-old brother Frederico also perished.