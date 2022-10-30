Brazil on tenterhooks in Bolsonaro, Lula election showdown

Brazilians will vote Sunday in a white-knuckle presidential race, choosing between wildly different visions of their future offered by incumbent Jair Bolsonaro and his rival Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Lula, a charismatic former president tainted by graft charges, narrowly won a first-round election and enters the finale the slight favourite with 52 per cent of voter support, according to a final poll from the Datafolha institute on Saturday.

However, Bolsonaro, who scored 48 per cent in the poll, performed better than expected last time around and many pundits see the election as too close to call.