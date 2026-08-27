H-1B visas for skilled workers: What are they and what changes are coming?

US employers seeking to hire skilled foreign workers can use the federal government's H-1B visa program for a fee, allowing tech and other professionals from abroad to work in the United States for a few years.

US President Donald Trump, who has pursued a broad immigration crackdown since taking office last year, has lambasted the programme and wants to permanently raise the fee from between USD 2,000 and USD 5,000 to more than USD 100,000.

Despite criticism that some companies use the visas to hire lower-paid foreign workers instead of Americans, business groups and companies say they help recruit highly skilled professionals and address a lack of qualified US workers in some industries.