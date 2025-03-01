Trump kicks Zelensky out of White House after shouting match

Instead, an ugly clash blew up in the Oval Office where Trump and Vice President JD Vance shouted at Zelensky, accusing him of not being "thankful" for US help in the three-year war.

Telling Zelensky that without US assistance Ukraine would have been conquered by Russia, Trump said the wartime leader was in no position to negotiate.

"You don't have the cards right now," he said. "You're either going to make a deal or we're out, and if we're out, you'll fight it out and I don't think it's going to be pretty."

Zelensky departed shortly after, with Trump posting on social media that "he can come back when he is ready for peace."