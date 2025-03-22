Trump revokes security clearances of Biden and senior aides

US President Donald Trump made Good Friday on a threat to revoke the security clearances of his predecessor Joe Biden and several senior former White House and national security officials.

The list of names stripped of their authorisation to see state secrets included Biden, his family members, and former vice-president and Trump presidential rival Kamala Harris.

Former secretary of state and defeated presidential candidate Hillary Clinton was on the list, along with Biden's secretary of state Antony Blinken and national security advisor Jacob Sullivan.

In a memorandum to agency heads and distributed by the White House communications office, Trump said the named officials should no longer be allowed access to classified material.

"I hereby direct every executive department and agency head ... to revoke any active security clearances held by the aforementioned individuals," Trump said.