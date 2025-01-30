Trump signs orders to limit teachings on race-related issues, gender identity, promote ‘patriotic education’

US President Donald Trump signed several executive orders Wednesday regarding hot-button topics in education -- including race, gender, and college campus protests -- which were frequent talking points during his campaign.

One order called “Ending Radical Indoctrination in K-12 Schooling” seeks to limit teachings on race-related issues and gender identity, while establishing a commission to promote “patriotic education” that paints the United States in a positive light.

“Imprinting anti-American, subversive, harmful, and false ideologies on our Nation’s children not only violates longstanding anti-discrimination civil rights law in many cases, but usurps basic parental authority,” the directive says.

In addition to teaching changes, it also seeks to block school policies accommodating transgender students, such as by requiring teachers to use pronouns correlating with a students’ gender, and limiting locker room access by gender.