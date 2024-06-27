Bolivian army chief arrested after coup attempt

Surrounded by soldiers and eight tanks, the now-dismissed army chief General Juan Jose Zuniga said the “armed forces intend to restructure democracy, to make it a true democracy and not one run by the same few people for 30, 40 years.”

Shortly thereafter, AFP reporters saw soldiers and tanks pulling back from the square. The uprising lasted about five hours.

Later Wednesday, Zuniga was captured and forced into a police car as he addressed reporters outside a military barracks, footage on state television showed.

“General, you are under arrest,” Deputy Interior Minister Jhonny Aguilera told Zuniga.

“No one can take away the democracy we have won,” Arce said from a balcony of the government palace in front of hundreds of supporters.

Earlier he had urged “the Bolivian people to organise and mobilise against the coup d’etat in favour of democracy,” in a televised message to the country alongside his ministers inside the presidential palace.

He also swore in new military leaders, firing Zuniga.

Right before he ws arrested, Zuniga told reporters that it was actually the president who told him to stage an uprising, thus triggering a crackdown that would make him look strong and boost his sagging approval rating.