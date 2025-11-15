Trump says will sue BBC for up to USD 5 billion over video edit

Trump's lawyers sent the BBC a letter Monday accusing it of defaming the president with the video of the speech before the 2021 US Capitol riot and giving it until Friday to apologise and pay compensation.

"The people of the UK are very angry about what happened, as you can imagine, because it shows the BBC is fake news," Trump said late Friday.

He added that he planned to raise the BBC issue with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who has backed the broadcaster's independence while avoiding taking sides against Trump.

"I'm going to call him over the weekend. He actually put a call into me. He's very embarrassed," Trump said.