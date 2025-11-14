BBC says sorry to Trump, but rejects defamation claim

On Monday, the BBC apologised for giving the impression in a documentary aired last year that Trump had directly urged "violent action" just before the assault on the US Capitol by his supporters on 6 January, 2021.

The video edit has triggered a firestorm, leading the BBC director-general and the organisation's top news executive to resign on Sunday, and drawing a threat from Trump's lawyers to sue for USD 1 billion.

BBC Chair Samir Shah has "sent a personal letter to the White House making clear to President Trump that he and the corporation are sorry for the edit of the president's speech", the broadcaster said in a statement.