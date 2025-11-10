BBC bosses resign over controversy surrounding edited Trump speech

The BBC’s top two executives — Director-General Tim Davie and News CEO Deborah Turness — resigned Sunday following mounting criticism over the broadcaster’s editing of a speech by U.S. President Donald Trump.

The resignations come after allegations that a BBC documentary misleadingly edited Trump’s remarks from 6 January, 2021 — the day protesters stormed the U.S. Capitol. Critics said the “Panorama” program omitted the section where Trump urged his supporters to demonstrate “peacefully and patriotically,” altering the context of his speech.

A clip published by The Daily Telegraph appeared to show excerpts of Trump’s comments spliced together, including the line: “We’re going to walk down to the Capitol and I’ll be there with you. And we fight. We fight like hell.”