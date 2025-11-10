BBC bosses resign over controversy surrounding edited Trump speech
The BBC’s top two executives — Director-General Tim Davie and News CEO Deborah Turness — resigned Sunday following mounting criticism over the broadcaster’s editing of a speech by U.S. President Donald Trump.
The resignations come after allegations that a BBC documentary misleadingly edited Trump’s remarks from 6 January, 2021 — the day protesters stormed the U.S. Capitol. Critics said the “Panorama” program omitted the section where Trump urged his supporters to demonstrate “peacefully and patriotically,” altering the context of his speech.
A clip published by The Daily Telegraph appeared to show excerpts of Trump’s comments spliced together, including the line: “We’re going to walk down to the Capitol and I’ll be there with you. And we fight. We fight like hell.”
However, transcripts from that day confirm Trump used the phrase “fight like hell” nearly an hour later, not in connection with marching to the Capitol.
In his resignation letter, Davie said stepping down after five years was “entirely my decision,” acknowledging that “some mistakes have been made” for which he must take ultimate responsibility. He added that he was working with the BBC Board to ensure an “orderly transition” in the coming months.
Turness said the controversy had “reached a stage where it is causing damage to the BBC,” adding that as head of news and current affairs, “the buck stops with me.” She rejected claims that the BBC is institutionally biased but said leaders must be fully accountable.
Trump responded on his Truth Social platform, thanking The Daily Telegraph for “exposing these corrupt journalists,” calling the alleged misrepresentation “a terrible thing for democracy.”
The episode has intensified scrutiny on the 103-year-old broadcaster, which is funded by a £174.50 ($230) annual license fee paid by British households. The BBC, required by its charter to maintain impartiality, is frequently accused of political bias by both conservatives and liberals.
The dossier that reignited the controversy — compiled by former standards adviser Michael Prescott — also criticized the BBC’s coverage of transgender issues and alleged anti-Israel bias in its Arabic service.
Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch accused the BBC of “institutional bias” and urged “genuine reform from top to bottom.” Media Minister Lisa Nandy, from the ruling Labour government, praised Davie’s leadership and pledged to help the BBC remain “at the heart of national life for decades to come.”